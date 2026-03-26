Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Has $15.61 Million Position in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,104 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 3,609 shares during the period. Broadcom comprises 1.6% of Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $15,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Miller Global Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the second quarter valued at $36,000. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Broadcom News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Broadcom this week:

Insider Activity

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.30, for a total value of $24,311,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 132,836 shares in the company, valued at $46,133,942.80. The trade was a 34.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 39,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.61, for a total transaction of $12,580,096.76. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 74,626 shares in the company, valued at $24,000,467.86. This represents a 34.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 428,970 shares of company stock worth $142,585,321 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on AVGO shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Broadcom from $462.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, January 5th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, December 12th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $485.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $475.00 target price (up from $400.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $435.30.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Broadcom

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $318.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $328.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $345.42. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.10 and a fifty-two week high of $414.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.22.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.02. Broadcom had a return on equity of 38.61% and a net margin of 36.57%.The company had revenue of $19.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 23rd. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.78%.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ: AVGO) is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company’s semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom’s portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.