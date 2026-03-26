Tealwood Asset Management Inc. Sells 3,750 Shares of Apple Inc. $AAPL

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 27.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,833 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 3,750 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 1.2% of Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 6.4% in the third quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 97,177 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 5,808 shares in the last quarter. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 110.9% during the third quarter. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC now owns 135 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC raised its position in Apple by 1,800.0% in the 1st quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC now owns 190 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, 49 Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC now owns 298,920 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 40,543 shares in the last quarter. 67.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Apple Stock Up 0.4%

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $252.62 on Thursday. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $169.21 and a twelve month high of $288.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $260.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $262.46.

Apple Dividend Announcement

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The iPhone maker reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $143.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.25 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 159.94% and a net margin of 27.04%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.40 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 9th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 9th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $325.00 price target on Apple in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. CLSA boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $265.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Stephens set a $315.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, January 26th. Scotiabank set a $330.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $241.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $297.58.

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Key Apple News

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About Apple

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Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) is a multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, founded in 1976 by Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak and Ronald Wayne. The company designs, develops and sells consumer electronics, software and services. Over its history Apple has evolved from personal computers to a broad portfolio that spans mobile devices, wearables, home entertainment and digital services.

Apple’s principal hardware products include the iPhone smartphone, iPad tablet, Mac personal computers, Apple Watch wearable devices and a range of accessories such as AirPods and HomePod.

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