TE Connectivity Ltd. $TEL Shares Purchased by Peak Financial Advisors LLC

Peak Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 161.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,339 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 6,387 shares during the period. TE Connectivity comprises 1.1% of Peak Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Peak Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $2,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG boosted its position in TE Connectivity by 132.5% during the 3rd quarter. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG now owns 13,446 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,952,000 after purchasing an additional 7,664 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in TE Connectivity by 7.0% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 336,394 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $73,849,000 after buying an additional 21,882 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in TE Connectivity by 3.5% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,662,615 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $363,215,000 after buying an additional 56,833 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in TE Connectivity by 11.3% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 47,231 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $10,369,000 after buying an additional 4,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caprock Group LLC bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the third quarter worth about $2,419,000. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TEL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $245.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $306.00 target price on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Zacks Research lowered shares of TE Connectivity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Wall Street Zen raised TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, January 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded TE Connectivity from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b)” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TE Connectivity presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $251.93.

TE Connectivity Stock Performance

TEL stock opened at $209.81 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $220.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $225.53. The company has a market capitalization of $61.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.28, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $116.30 and a fifty-two week high of $250.67.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 21st. The electronics maker reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.17. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 22.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. TE Connectivity’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. TE Connectivity has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.650-2.650 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. This is an increase from TE Connectivity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.98%.

TE Connectivity announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, March 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the electronics maker to repurchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 6,155 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.81, for a total value of $1,371,395.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 21,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,859,486.10. The trade was a 22.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Reuben M. Shaffer sold 1,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.23, for a total transaction of $333,777.75. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,945 shares of company stock worth $7,528,616. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TE Connectivity Profile

(Free Report)

TE Connectivity (NYSE: TEL) is a global industrial technology company that designs and manufactures connectivity and sensor solutions used to enable the flow of power and data in a wide range of applications. Its product portfolio includes electrical connectors, cable and wire harness assemblies, sensors, relays and switches, fiber-optic and coaxial interconnects, and other passive and active components that provide mechanical and electrical connections in complex systems.

The company’s products and engineered solutions serve diverse end markets such as automotive and transportation, industrial equipment, data communications and networks, aerospace and defense, medical devices, and energy.

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