TappAlpha SPY Growth & Daily Income ETF (NASDAQ:TSPY) Short Interest Update

TappAlpha SPY Growth & Daily Income ETF (NASDAQ:TSPY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 35,106 shares, a decline of 58.4% from the February 26th total of 84,459 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 325,506 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
TappAlpha SPY Growth & Daily Income ETF Trading Up 0.4%
TappAlpha SPY Growth & Daily Income ETF stock opened at $23.62 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.22. TappAlpha SPY Growth & Daily Income ETF has a 52-week low of $20.02 and a 52-week high of $26.67.
TappAlpha SPY Growth & Daily Income ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.2%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On TappAlpha SPY Growth & Daily Income ETF
About TappAlpha SPY Growth & Daily Income ETF
The TappAlpha SPY Growth & Daily Income ETF (TSPY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed, aiming to provide a balanced approached to growth and income from US large-cap equities. The fund holds long exposure to the S&P 500 Index and writes daily out-of-the-money calls, using 0DTE options. TSPY was launched on Aug 14, 2024 and is issued by TappAlpha.
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