TappAlpha SPY Growth & Daily Income ETF (NASDAQ:TSPY) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Mar 26th, 2026

TappAlpha SPY Growth & Daily Income ETF (NASDAQ:TSPYGet Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 35,106 shares, a decline of 58.4% from the February 26th total of 84,459 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 325,506 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

TappAlpha SPY Growth & Daily Income ETF Trading Up 0.4%

TappAlpha SPY Growth & Daily Income ETF stock opened at $23.62 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.22. TappAlpha SPY Growth & Daily Income ETF has a 52-week low of $20.02 and a 52-week high of $26.67.

TappAlpha SPY Growth & Daily Income ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.2%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TappAlpha SPY Growth & Daily Income ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in TappAlpha SPY Growth & Daily Income ETF stock. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TappAlpha SPY Growth & Daily Income ETF (NASDAQ:TSPYFree Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 18,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC owned about 0.39% of TappAlpha SPY Growth & Daily Income ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

About TappAlpha SPY Growth & Daily Income ETF

(Get Free Report)

The TappAlpha SPY Growth & Daily Income ETF (TSPY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed, aiming to provide a balanced approached to growth and income from US large-cap equities. The fund holds long exposure to the S&P 500 Index and writes daily out-of-the-money calls, using 0DTE options. TSPY was launched on Aug 14, 2024 and is issued by TappAlpha.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TappAlpha SPY Growth & Daily Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TappAlpha SPY Growth & Daily Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.