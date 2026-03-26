Takkt Q4 Earnings Call Highlights

Takkt (ETR:TTK) used its 2026 analyst conference call to outline priorities for the year ahead after what management described as two years of operational change set against a weak and volatile demand environment. CEO Andreas Weishaar and CFO Timo Krutoff said the company has been stabilizing its commercial execution and building a leaner operating base, while acknowledging that end markets remain uncertain and that a full recovery has taken longer than expected.

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2025 recap: weak demand, cost actions, positive free cash flow

Krutoff said 2025 sales were EUR 964 million, representing an organic decline of 6.6% amid subdued demand across divisions, continued weakness in Europe and muted activity in several U.S. customer segments. EBITDA was EUR 19.8 million, with an adjusted EBITDA margin of 3.8%, which he attributed primarily to the lower sales base and a reduced gross profit margin.

Despite the pressure on earnings, Krutoff highlighted, driven by improved cash generation in the second half of the year.

Weishaar said the company spent the second half of 2024 and first half of 2025 resolving internal challenges previously discussed with investors, including the phase-out and integration of the Razormalm brand, an ERP migration at FoodService, and a change in brand positioning. He said those actions helped stabilize top-line development in 2025 but were insufficient to return to growth “in an overall contracting market.”

2026 guidance: wide sales range, positive free cash flow expected

Looking to 2026, Krutoff described an external backdrop that “remains volatile,” citing economic uncertainty, trade-related risks and geopolitical tension. He also referenced escalating conflict in the Middle East involving Iran as a new layer of uncertainty and said the company’s forecast assumes GDP growth similar to last year, with Germany “hopefully seeing slightly higher growth.”

For 2026, Krutoff provided the following guidance:

Organic sales development: between -7% and +3% for the full year. He said the discontinuation of the U.S. bid contract business will reduce organic growth by roughly 1 percentage point .

between for the full year. He said the discontinuation of the U.S. bid contract business will reduce organic growth by roughly . Adjusted EBITDA margin: between 2% and 5% , with one-time costs expected to be “slightly lower” than last year.

between , with one-time costs expected to be “slightly lower” than last year. Free cash flow: expected to be positive, supported by working capital release, partly offset by higher CapEx tied to investments in processes and systems aligned with the company’s IT roadmap.

Krutoff said the company expects Q1 2026 to be slow, with sales, profitability and free cash flow below the prior year, followed by improvement as the year progresses. He added that the outlook assumes the economic impact related to the Iran conflict remains “temporary and limited,” while noting potential indirect effects such as higher product and freight costs and changes in GDP growth, inflation and customer investment behavior.

Strategy update: “TAKKT Forward” and delayed midterm timeline

Weishaar reiterated that the company’s “TAKKT Forward” strategy remains centered on three pillars: focus, growth and performance. Under “focus,” he said Takkt is developing the portfolio around a strong core in industrial and packaging while aligning brands and streamlining operating structures, and that the company improved its Displays2go (D2G) business in 2025 and plans to continue leveraging value creation opportunities there.

On “growth,” Weishaar said Takkt is aiming to expand business with its customer base through an improved omnichannel experience, refined assortments and expanded services. He also called out sustainability as an ongoing differentiator as customers increasingly expect transparency and responsible choices.

On “performance,” Weishaar said Takkt is upgrading processes and systems and operating more efficiently, supported by its new operating model, the Tech Competence Center and increased use of automation. He said measures implemented in 2025 delivered EUR 15 million of structural run-rate savings and that the company intends to build toward a run-rate target of at least EUR 30 million.

Weishaar said the company’s midterm direction has not changed, but the timeline to achieve its targets has become more challenging amid continued market volatility. He said full target realization is now expected to be delayed by one to two years. On margins, he said the company continues to confirm a 10% adjusted EBITDA margin target in an economic environment with average growth; if GDP growth is slower and operating leverage is more limited, the company targets 8%, while in a more supportive environment it believes it can exceed 10%. He also reiterated a cash conversion target of 50% to 60% on average and said the company remains committed to resuming “substantial dividend payments” once earnings and free cash flow support sustainable payouts.

Divisional commentary: assortment reset, improved order trends, FoodService still pressured

In Industrial & Packaging (INP), Weishaar said the company has been focusing on winning tenders and cited a multi-year customer contract with sales potential of up to EUR 5 million. He also detailed assortment actions tied to an 80/20 initiative, including the removal of approximately 20,000 lower-relevance SKUs. He said product launch productivity increased by more than three times versus the prior year and generated EUR 12 million in additional sales. The company also increased brand visibility, reintroducing Vink Lezer in the Netherlands and Fonquelle in France, and reactivating the Ratioform brand for packaging.

For National Business Furniture (NBF), Weishaar said 2025 was difficult due to “DOGE-related cuts” in the first quarter and a shutdown in the fourth quarter, but that order intake stabilized over the course of the year, particularly in the business segment. He said initiatives included a more strategic pricing approach (including freight integration and optimized entry-level products) and a webshop upgrade that improved online performance and customer activity. Priorities include completing the sales team transformation with an aligned incentive structure and strengthening lead generation to grow project revenue.

At Displays2go, Weishaar said the business returned to positive organic growth in the second half of 2025 after customer re-engagement efforts, testing and iteration across the e-commerce funnel and the first phase of repositioning, including a revised webshop experience. In Q&A, management noted near-term volatility, including a snowstorm-related shutdown for part of a week at the Fall River location.

FoodService was described as the most challenging portfolio area in 2025, with Weishaar saying it did not stabilize over the year and that call center channel order activity remained weak. He said Takkt is broadening the customer base by targeting mid-sized restaurant chains and scaling managed accounts, which he said performed positively in the fourth quarter and ended the year only slightly below the prior year. During Q&A, management said FoodService is currently performing below its Q4 run rate but highlighted new divisional leadership starting in January and said it expects gradual improvement as initiatives take hold.

Q&A: customer satisfaction metrics and early 2026 trading

During the Q&A, an analyst asked about customer and employee net promoter scores and why operating performance has not improved more despite operating model changes. Weishaar said Industrial & Packaging is tracking around 60 in customer net promoter score, while U.S. divisions are “well above industry standards,” and FoodService is above 70, which he described as industry-leading.

Addressing the disconnect between strong customer satisfaction and weak FoodService growth, management pointed to the discontinuation of the U.S. bid contract business as part of the company’s focus activities, noting it was not margin accretive, and said regaining longer-term customers lost due to prior actions has taken longer than expected.

On current trading near the end of Q1 2026, management reiterated expectations for a slow start. Weishaar said INP showed a “slightly positive” trend versus 2025 continuing into 2026, particularly in March, while NBF continued to show sequential improvements in demand and order intake. Displays2go was described as “spottier” early in the year, and FoodService remained the most challenging area.

Takkt said it will present its Q1 results on April 30.

About Takkt (ETR:TTK)

TAKKT AG operates as a B2B direct marketing company for business equipment in Germany, the rest of Europe, and the United States, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Industrial & Packaging, Office Furniture & Displays, and FoodService. The Industrial & Packaging segment offers pallet lifting trucks and swivel chairs; special-purpose products, including environmental cabinets and containers for hazardous materials, as well as collapsible boxes, package paddings, shipping pallets, and stretch films under the kaiserkraft name; shipping packaging products under the ratioform brand; and a wide range of office furniture and business equipment under the BiGDUG and OfficeFurnitureOnline names.

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