Sysmex (OTCMKTS:SSMXY) Shares Gap Up – Should You Buy?

Sysmex Corporation ADR (OTCMKTS:SSMXY – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $8.46, but opened at $8.81. Sysmex shares last traded at $8.6050, with a volume of 19,589 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Citigroup downgraded Sysmex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sysmex has an average rating of “Hold”.

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Sysmex Trading Up 0.4%

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.14.

Sysmex (OTCMKTS:SSMXY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Sysmex had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 8.86%.The business had revenue of $837.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $819.99 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Sysmex Corporation ADR will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

Sysmex Company Profile

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Sysmex Corporation (OTCMKTS: SSMXY) is a Japan‐based provider of in vitro diagnostic solutions, specializing in haematology, coagulation, urinalysis and immunochemistry systems. Headquartered in Kobe, the company designs and manufactures a comprehensive portfolio of automated analyzers, reagents and software to support clinical laboratories, hospitals and research institutions. Sysmex’s product lineup also includes digital pathology platforms and data management tools that integrate workflow automation and advanced analytics.

The company’s core offerings center on haematology analyzers such as the XN-Series, which deliver high‐speed, high‐volume testing for blood cell counts and differential analysis.

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