Surrozen (NASDAQ:SRZN) Major Shareholder Tcg Crossover Gp Ii, Llc Purchases 106,658 Shares

Surrozen, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRZN – Get Free Report) major shareholder Tcg Crossover Gp Ii, Llc purchased 106,658 shares of Surrozen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.69 per share, with a total value of $2,633,386.02. Following the acquisition, the insider owned 736,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,185,518.26. This trade represents a 16.93% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Tcg Crossover Gp Ii, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Monday, March 23rd, Tcg Crossover Gp Ii, Llc acquired 15,223 shares of Surrozen stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.90 per share, for a total transaction of $379,052.70.

On Monday, March 16th, Tcg Crossover Gp Ii, Llc acquired 1,190 shares of Surrozen stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.99 per share, for a total transaction of $29,738.10.

On Friday, March 13th, Tcg Crossover Gp Ii, Llc bought 35,433 shares of Surrozen stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.88 per share, with a total value of $881,573.04.

On Thursday, March 12th, Tcg Crossover Gp Ii, Llc bought 12,374 shares of Surrozen stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.99 per share, with a total value of $309,226.26.

On Thursday, February 12th, Tcg Crossover Gp Ii, Llc purchased 1,093 shares of Surrozen stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.86 per share, for a total transaction of $26,078.98.

On Wednesday, February 11th, Tcg Crossover Gp Ii, Llc purchased 17,763 shares of Surrozen stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.57 per share, for a total transaction of $418,673.91.

On Tuesday, February 3rd, Tcg Crossover Gp Ii, Llc acquired 4,355 shares of Surrozen stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.94 per share, with a total value of $95,548.70.

On Monday, February 2nd, Tcg Crossover Gp Ii, Llc acquired 731 shares of Surrozen stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.38 per share, with a total value of $15,628.78.

On Friday, January 30th, Tcg Crossover Gp Ii, Llc acquired 4,271 shares of Surrozen stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.39 per share, with a total value of $91,356.69.

Surrozen Stock Up 4.6%

SRZN traded up $1.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $26.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,411. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.81. Surrozen, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.90 and a fifty-two week high of $29.59.

Institutional Trading of Surrozen

Surrozen ( NASDAQ:SRZN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 23rd. The company reported ($7.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.29) by ($6.30). Surrozen had a negative return on equity of 1,240.42% and a negative net margin of 7,476.67%.The business had revenue of $0.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.66 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Surrozen, Inc. will post -8.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Surrozen by 557.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 721,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,301,000 after acquiring an additional 611,497 shares during the last quarter. Stempoint Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Surrozen by 185.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stempoint Capital LP now owns 686,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,138,000 after purchasing an additional 445,713 shares during the last quarter. Spruce Street Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Surrozen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,764,000. Kalehua Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Surrozen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,705,000. Finally, Braidwell LP raised its holdings in shares of Surrozen by 235.7% in the 4th quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 470,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,622,000 after purchasing an additional 330,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on SRZN. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Surrozen in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Surrozen in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target (up from $32.00) on shares of Surrozen in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Surrozen to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Surrozen presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SRZN

Surrozen Company Profile

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Surrozen, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel therapeutic antibodies that target the Wnt signaling pathway for applications in tissue repair, regeneration and oncology. Founded in 2012 and headquartered in South San Francisco, California, the company leverages its proprietary SurroBody platform to design bispecific antibody molecules capable of modulating Wnt receptor activity with enhanced tissue specificity.

The SurroBody platform enables the generation of high-affinity, dual-binding antibodies engineered to either activate or inhibit Wnt signaling, a pathway critical to cell proliferation, differentiation and homeostasis.

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