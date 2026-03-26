Surge Energy (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF) Trading Down 1.7% – Should You Sell?

Surge Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 1.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $6.22 and last traded at $6.2710. Approximately 19,047 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 56,745 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.38.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Raymond James Financial lowered shares of Surge Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

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Surge Energy Stock Performance

About Surge Energy

The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.73 and its 200-day moving average is $5.26.

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Surge Energy Inc is a Calgary-based oil and natural gas exploration and production company trading on the OTC Markets under the ticker ZPTAF. The company focuses on the development of light crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas assets across western Canada. Surge’s operations emphasize efficient capital deployment and cost control to optimize production from its resource plays.

Surge Energy holds acreage in key western Canadian resource basins, including the Montney and Duvernay formations in Alberta, the Viking play in Saskatchewan and the Mannville group in Alberta.

Further Reading

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