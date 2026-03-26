Sunrise Realty Trust (NASDAQ:SUNS) Downgraded by Zacks Research to “Strong Sell”

Zacks Research cut shares of Sunrise Realty Trust (NASDAQ:SUNS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Sunrise Realty Trust from $9.50 to $8.75 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Sunrise Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Sunrise Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $10.38.

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Sunrise Realty Trust Trading Down 0.1%

NASDAQ SUNS opened at $8.30 on Tuesday. Sunrise Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $7.80 and a 12 month high of $11.78. The stock has a market cap of $112.22 million, a PE ratio of 8.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.14 and its 200 day moving average is $9.69.

Sunrise Realty Trust (NASDAQ:SUNS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $7.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.13 million. Sunrise Realty Trust had a net margin of 56.29% and a return on equity of 7.70%. On average, analysts forecast that Sunrise Realty Trust will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sunrise Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.5%. Sunrise Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 127.66%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Leonard M. Tannenbaum bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.40 per share, for a total transaction of $940,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 585,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,505,401.40. The trade was a 20.59% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 24.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sunrise Realty Trust

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SUNS. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Sunrise Realty Trust by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 16,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Sunrise Realty Trust by 407.0% in the 4th quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. now owns 50,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 40,704 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Sunrise Realty Trust by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 1,535 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sunrise Realty Trust by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 34,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 10,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Sunrise Realty Trust by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 1,518 shares in the last quarter.

About Sunrise Realty Trust

(Get Free Report)

Sunrise Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on acquiring, owning and leasing convenience store and fuel retail properties under long-term net leases. The company targets sale-leaseback transactions and joint-venture investments with high-credit tenants in the convenience retail sector. Sunrise Realty Trust’s portfolio comprises single-tenant properties that benefit from predictable cash flows, structured lease agreements and tenant-driven site improvements, providing exposure to a segment of the retail real estate market that aligns closely with consumer essentials.

The company’s primary business activities include sourcing and underwriting new property investments, negotiating sale-leaseback and ground lease transactions, and managing asset performance throughout the lease term.

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