Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Truist Financial

Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Truist Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

SMMT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Summit Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Citizens Jmp reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Summit Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Piper Sandler set a $40.00 price target on Summit Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Summit Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Summit Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.83.

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Summit Therapeutics Stock Up 15.4%

Shares of SMMT opened at $17.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $13.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.37 and a beta of -1.43. Summit Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $13.83 and a twelve month high of $36.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.73.

Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.07). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Summit Therapeutics will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Summit Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Summit Therapeutics by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Summit Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Summit Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 2,654.4% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 200.2% in the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.61% of the company’s stock.

Summit Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Summit Therapeutics plc is a clinical‐stage biotechnology company dedicated to the discovery and development of precision medicines for serious and life‐threatening diseases. The company applies a targeted approach to drug design, focusing on novel mechanisms of action that differentiate its candidates from existing therapies.

Summit’s lead asset, ridinilazole (formerly SMT19969), is being developed to treat Clostridioides difficile infections and has received both Fast Track and Qualified Infectious Disease Product designations from the U.S.

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