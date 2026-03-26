Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Hits New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

Shares of Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $327.27 and last traded at $328.4550, with a volume of 173290 shares. The stock had previously closed at $332.59.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SYK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Stryker from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Stryker from $448.00 to $454.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Stryker from $450.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $469.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $427.50.

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Stryker Stock Down 0.4%

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $361.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $364.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $125.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.85.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The medical technology company reported $4.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.40 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 24.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Stryker Corporation will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stryker

In related news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 250,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.92, for a total value of $90,730,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 2,457,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $891,814,566.52. The trade was a 9.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. J. Derek Lewis & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Stance Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Stance Capital LLC now owns 12,517 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,399,000 after buying an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Stryker by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 85,579 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $30,079,000 after buying an additional 10,037 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors raised its position in Stryker by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 10,890 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,828,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Stryker by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 981,354 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $345,023,000 after acquiring an additional 31,361 shares in the last quarter. 77.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stryker Company Profile

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Stryker Corporation is a global medical technology company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad range of products and services for use in hospitals, surgeons’ offices and other healthcare facilities. Its primary business activities span orthopedics (including joint replacement implants, trauma and extremities products), surgical equipment and operating room technologies (such as visualization, navigation and powered instruments), neurotechnology and spine solutions, and patient-handling and emergency medical equipment.

Further Reading

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