Strip Tinning (LON:STG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Strip Tinning (LON:STG – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported GBX (11.60) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Strip Tinning had a negative return on equity of 234.35% and a negative net margin of 40.33%.

Strip Tinning Price Performance

Shares of STG traded down GBX 0.60 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 18.40. The stock had a trading volume of 25,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,157. The company has a market capitalization of £3.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 20.72 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 23.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 726.91. Strip Tinning has a 12-month low of GBX 16 and a 12-month high of GBX 43.

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About Strip Tinning

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With more than 60 years of experience, Strip Tinning Automotive is a leading manufacturer of flexible printed circuit connectors, flat foil & cable connectors, and electrical busbar & wire elements, for automotive heating and lighting applications.

We are proud suppliers to the world’s leading glazing manufacturers, these include, AGC, Carlex, Fuyao, NSG, PGW, Saint Gobain Sekurit, and Sisecam.

A large portfolio of components supplied by Strip Tinning Automotive are assembled by the glazing manufacturers and subsequently supplied to the world’s leading OEM’s, including, Audi, BMW, Dacia, Ford, General Motors, Jaguar, Mercedes Benz, Mitsubishi, Nissan, Opel, Peugeot, Porsche, Skoda, Volvo and VW.

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