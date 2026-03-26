Straumann (OTCMKTS:SAUHF) Shares Gap Up – Should You Buy?

Shares of Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHF – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $93.18, but opened at $101.16. Straumann shares last traded at $100.91, with a volume of 5,151 shares trading hands.

Straumann Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $115.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.21.

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Straumann Company Profile

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Straumann Group (OTCMKTS:SAUHF) is a Swiss-based developer and manufacturer of products and solutions for restorative and regenerative dentistry. The company is best known for its dental implant systems and related prosthetic components, and it has expanded its portfolio to include biomaterials, digital dentistry technologies, and practice- and laboratory-oriented services. Straumann positions itself as a provider of end-to-end solutions for clinicians, dental laboratories and dental practices aiming to restore oral function and aesthetics.

The Straumann product range covers titanium and ceramic implants, abutments, fixed and removable prosthetic solutions, bone grafting and regenerative materials, surgical instruments and guided-surgery systems.

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