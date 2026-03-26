Stratus Properties (NASDAQ:STRS) vs. Fangdd Network Group (NASDAQ:DUO) Head-To-Head Contrast

Fangdd Network Group (NASDAQ:DUO – Get Free Report) and Stratus Properties (NASDAQ:STRS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Fangdd Network Group and Stratus Properties”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

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Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fangdd Network Group $46.46 million 0.05 $4.22 million ($196.70) -0.01 Stratus Properties $31.91 million 7.54 $1.96 million ($1.01) -29.80

Risk and Volatility

Fangdd Network Group has higher revenue and earnings than Stratus Properties. Stratus Properties is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fangdd Network Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Fangdd Network Group has a beta of 3.01, suggesting that its share price is 201% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Stratus Properties has a beta of 1.29, suggesting that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Fangdd Network Group and Stratus Properties, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fangdd Network Group 1 0 0 0 1.00 Stratus Properties 1 0 0 0 1.00

Profitability

This table compares Fangdd Network Group and Stratus Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fangdd Network Group N/A N/A N/A Stratus Properties -25.38% -2.57% -1.46%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

61.6% of Stratus Properties shares are held by institutional investors. 35.2% of Fangdd Network Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.0% of Stratus Properties shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Fangdd Network Group beats Stratus Properties on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fangdd Network Group

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Fangdd Network Group Ltd., an investment holding company, provides real estate information services through online platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Property Cloud, a software as a service solution for real estate sellers. The company also operates platforms for real estate agents, including Duoduo Sales, which offers real estate agents with instant access to marketplace functionalities and allows them to conduct transactions on the go; Duoduo Cloud Sales, which connects agents to property database and buyer base, allowing them to source, manage, and complete transactions online; and provides online and offline, and project-specific training and guidance services. In addition, it operates Fangduoduo that offers personalized services to potential real estate buyers; and provides information matching, asset management, and real estate agency services. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

About Stratus Properties

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Stratus Properties Inc., a real estate company, engages in the entitlement, development, management, leasing, and sale of multi and single family residential and commercial real estate properties in the Austin, Texas area and other select markets in Texas. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Operations and Leasing Operations. Its leasing operations cover lease of space at retail and mixed-use and multi-family properties. The company was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

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