Strathcona Resources Ltd. (TSE:SCR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Strathcona Resources Ltd. (TSE:SCR – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$33.25.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Strathcona Resources from C$40.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 30th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Strathcona Resources from C$27.00 to C$25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Strathcona Resources from C$29.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Strathcona Resources from C$32.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Roth Mkm set a C$40.00 target price on Strathcona Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th.
Read Our Latest Research Report on Strathcona Resources
Strathcona Resources Price Performance
Strathcona Resources Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 20th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. Strathcona Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.29%.
Strathcona Resources Company Profile
Strathcona Resources Ltd. is a Canada-based oil and gas producers with operations focused on thermal oil, enhanced oil recovery and liquids-rich natural gas. The Company has three operations, including Lloydminster Heavy Oil, Cold Lake Thermal Oil and Montney. The Lloydminster Heavy Oil segment has multiple large oil-in-place reservoirs with existing and expanding enhanced oil recovery (EOR) opportunities primarily located in southwest Saskatchewan. Its Saskatchewan thermal properties rely on the same steam-assisted gravity drainage (SAGD) processes as its Cold Lake Thermal properties.
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