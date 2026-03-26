Strathcona Resources Ltd. (TSE:SCR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Strathcona Resources Ltd. (TSE:SCR – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$33.25.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Strathcona Resources from C$40.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 30th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Strathcona Resources from C$27.00 to C$25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Strathcona Resources from C$29.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Strathcona Resources from C$32.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Roth Mkm set a C$40.00 target price on Strathcona Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th.

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Strathcona Resources Price Performance

Strathcona Resources Dividend Announcement

SCR stock opened at C$37.47 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$30.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$34.75. The stock has a market cap of C$8.03 billion, a PE ratio of 8.82, a P/E/G ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 2.61. Strathcona Resources has a one year low of C$22.75 and a one year high of C$45.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.94, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 11.09.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 20th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. Strathcona Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.29%.

Strathcona Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Strathcona Resources Ltd. is a Canada-based oil and gas producers with operations focused on thermal oil, enhanced oil recovery and liquids-rich natural gas. The Company has three operations, including Lloydminster Heavy Oil, Cold Lake Thermal Oil and Montney. The Lloydminster Heavy Oil segment has multiple large oil-in-place reservoirs with existing and expanding enhanced oil recovery (EOR) opportunities primarily located in southwest Saskatchewan. Its Saskatchewan thermal properties rely on the same steam-assisted gravity drainage (SAGD) processes as its Cold Lake Thermal properties.

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