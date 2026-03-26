Story (IP) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $154.33 Million

Story (IP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 26th. During the last seven days, Story has traded down 21.9% against the dollar. Story has a market capitalization of $154.33 million and $39.38 million worth of Story was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Story coin can now be purchased for $0.62 or 0.00000888 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

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Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $69,718.25 or 1.00281257 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $69,367.34 or 0.99816111 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Story Profile

Story was first traded on February 12th, 2025. Story’s total supply is 1,025,626,215 coins and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 coins. Story’s official Twitter account is @storyprotocol. The official message board for Story is www.story.foundation/blog. The official website for Story is www.story.foundation.

Story Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Story (IP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2025. Story has a current supply of 1,025,616,537 with 352,089,450 in circulation. The last known price of Story is 0.6452446 USD and is down -0.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 176 active market(s) with $32,966,741.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.story.foundation/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Story directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Story should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Story using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

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