Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday after The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded the stock to a strong sell rating. The stock had previously closed at $11.07, but opened at $11.4350. Stora Enso Oyj shares last traded at $11.54, with a volume of 5,684 shares.

Separately, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Stora Enso Oyj in a report on Monday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $10.80.

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Stora Enso Oyj Stock Up 3.5%

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Stora Enso Oyj had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 7.58%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Stora Enso Oyj will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Stora Enso Oyj

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Stora Enso Oyj is a Finland‐based provider of renewable solutions in packaging, biomaterials, wooden construction and paper. The company draws on centuries of forest industry experience and leverages sustainable practices to produce a wide array of products, including paperboard for consumer goods, specialty papers for printing and publishing, and pulp for industrial applications. Its portfolio also encompasses wood products such as cross-laminated timber, sawn timber and building components, designed to meet growing demand for environmentally friendly construction materials.

Formed through the 1998 merger of Swedish mining and forestry giant Stora and Finnish paper maker Enso, Stora Enso combines deep heritage with ongoing investments in innovation.

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