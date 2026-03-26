STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Rating Increased to Overweight at Morgan Stanley

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Susquehanna increased their target price on STMicroelectronics from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Mizuho set a $28.00 price objective on STMicroelectronics in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of STMicroelectronics from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, STMicroelectronics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.93.

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STMicroelectronics Price Performance

NYSE:STM opened at $33.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 3.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.69 and a 200-day moving average of $28.13. STMicroelectronics has a 52 week low of $17.25 and a 52 week high of $35.07. The company has a market capitalization of $30.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 185.59 and a beta of 1.55.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 2.70%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that STMicroelectronics will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On STMicroelectronics

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 27,168 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 6,073 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 33,863 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $878,000 after acquiring an additional 2,096 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in STMicroelectronics by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,199,951 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $134,887,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196,018 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 558,730 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $14,532,000 after acquiring an additional 60,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 24,763 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 3,521 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.05% of the company’s stock.

STMicroelectronics Company Profile

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STMicroelectronics is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland, formed through the 1987 merger of SGS Microelettronica and Thomson Semiconducteurs. The company designs, develops and manufactures a broad range of semiconductor products and solutions that serve multiple end markets worldwide. ST’s offerings span from basic components to integrated systems, emphasizing energy-efficient and high-performance devices for modern electronics.

Product categories include microcontrollers (notably the widely used STM32 family), analog and mixed-signal ICs, power MOSFETs and power-management devices, MEMS and sensors, image sensors, and discrete semiconductors.

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