Stifel Nicolaus Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Stock Price

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $325.00 to $250.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 55.84% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Melius Research set a $350.00 target price on shares of Wingstop in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Wingstop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 21st. Citigroup boosted their price target on Wingstop from $267.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, TD Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $285.00 price target on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $334.61.

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Wingstop Price Performance

NASDAQ WING traded down $5.89 on Thursday, reaching $160.42. The stock had a trading volume of 468,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 912,217. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $242.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $249.05. Wingstop has a 1-year low of $159.26 and a 1-year high of $388.14. The company has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.82.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The restaurant operator reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $175.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.74 million. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 25.01%.The company’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Wingstop will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Kilandigalu Madati sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.73, for a total transaction of $703,971.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 2,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $673,465.59. This represents a 51.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Wesley S. Mcdonald sold 566 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $141,500.00. Following the sale, the director owned 4,375 shares in the company, valued at $1,093,750. This represents a 11.46% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wingstop

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in Wingstop by 123.9% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 102,687 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,861,000 after acquiring an additional 56,833 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Wingstop in the third quarter worth about $375,317,000. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Wingstop by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 57,586 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $14,493,000 after purchasing an additional 8,414 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 160.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 740,896 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $186,469,000 after purchasing an additional 456,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 287.3% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,329 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 4,695 shares during the last quarter.

About Wingstop

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Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ: WING) is a fast-casual restaurant chain specializing in chicken wings and related menu items. Founded in 1994 in Garland, Texas, the company has built its brand around bold, chef-inspired wing flavors and a streamlined service model that caters to dine-in, takeout, delivery and catering orders.

The company’s core offerings include both bone-in and boneless chicken wings tossed in a variety of proprietary rubs and sauces, such as Original Hot, Lemon Pepper, and Mango Habanero.

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