Stardust Power (NASDAQ:SDST) CFO Udaychandra Devasper Sells 4,507 Shares

Stardust Power Inc. (NASDAQ:SDST – Get Free Report) CFO Udaychandra Devasper sold 4,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.31, for a total transaction of $10,411.17. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 157,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,563.97. This trade represents a 2.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Stardust Power Trading Up 6.5%

Shares of SDST stock opened at $2.61 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 0.29. Stardust Power Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.42 and a 1-year high of $8.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.63.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stardust Power

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Stardust Power by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 59,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 16,989 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Stardust Power in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in Stardust Power during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Stardust Power in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stardust Power presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Stardust Power

About Stardust Power

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Stardust Power Inc is a vertically-integrated lithium refinery that engages in producing battery-grade lithium. The company was founded in 2022 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

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