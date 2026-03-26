Staika (STIK) Price Tops $0.20

Staika (STIK) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 26th. Staika has a total market cap of $8.03 million and approximately $15.74 thousand worth of Staika was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Staika token can currently be bought for $0.20 or 0.00000290 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Staika has traded 16.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

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Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69,718.25 or 1.00281257 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $69,367.34 or 0.99816111 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Staika

Staika was first traded on July 7th, 2022. Staika’s total supply is 249,999,838 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,822,733 tokens. Staika’s official message board is medium.com/staika. The official website for Staika is staika.io. Staika’s official Twitter account is @staika_official.

Buying and Selling Staika

According to CryptoCompare, “Staika (STIK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Solana platform. Staika has a current supply of 249,999,838.12181344 with 139,670,238.12181344 in circulation. The last known price of Staika is 0.20721363 USD and is down -0.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $15,587.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://staika.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Staika directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Staika should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Staika using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

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