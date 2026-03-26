Staffline Group (LON:STAF) Announces Earnings Results

Staffline Group (LON:STAF – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 4.50 EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Staffline Group had a net margin of 0.43% and a return on equity of 13.11%.

Staffline Group Price Performance

Shares of LON STAF opened at GBX 43.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £49.49 million, a P/E ratio of 14.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.47. Staffline Group has a twelve month low of GBX 25.40 and a twelve month high of GBX 52.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 47.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 45.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.24.

Get Staffline Group alerts:

Insider Activity at Staffline Group

In related news, insider Thomas Spain sold 162,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 42, for a total transaction of £68,250. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 418,990 shares of company stock valued at $19,749,585. Insiders own 34.28% of the company’s stock.

About Staffline Group

Staffline Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment and outsourced human resource services, and skills and employment training and support services in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Recruitment GB, Recruitment Ireland, and PeoplePlus. The company provides solutions to the agriculture, supermarkets and retail, drinks, driving, food processing, manufacturing, and logistics sectors. It also offers adult and prison education, skills-based employability programmes and support, recruitment process outsourcing, and managed service provider solutions; branches, permanent, and contract recruitment solutions; generalist recruitment services; workforce recruitment and management to industry customers; and technical and engineering recruitment services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Staffline Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Staffline Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.