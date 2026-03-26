Sprott Physical Silver Trust $PSLV Shares Bought by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 838,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 65,770 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust were worth $19,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PSLV. Highline Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Strategic Advocates LLC purchased a new stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Quilter Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the third quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 152.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,461 shares in the last quarter.

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Sprott Physical Silver Trust Trading Up 3.8%

Shares of NYSEARCA PSLV opened at $23.35 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.78. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a 12-month low of $9.97 and a 12-month high of $38.13.

About Sprott Physical Silver Trust

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is a closed-end investment trust company, which engages in the provision of a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors interested in holding physical silver bullion without the inconvenience that is typical of a direct investment in physical silver bullion. The Trust invests and intends to continue to invest primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical silver bullion, and does not speculate with regard to short-term changes in silver prices.

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