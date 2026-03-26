SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF $SPTM Shares Sold by Roble Belko & Company Inc

Roble Belko & Company Inc cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM – Free Report) by 17.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 247,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,118 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF comprises about 2.7% of Roble Belko & Company Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Roble Belko & Company Inc owned about 0.17% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF worth $20,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPTM. GGM Financials LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Congress Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $242,000.

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SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF Stock Up 0.6%

SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF stock opened at $79.85 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $58.60 and a 52-week high of $84.81. The firm has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a PE ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $82.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.06.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (SPTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Composite 1500 index, a market-cap-weighted index selected by the S&P Committee that covers the entire US market cap spectrum. SPTM was launched on Oct 4, 2000 and is managed by State Street.

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