SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF $SPTI Shares Sold by Sentinel Pension Advisors LLC

Sentinel Pension Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTI – Free Report) by 24.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 907,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 293,814 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF comprises about 4.0% of Sentinel Pension Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Sentinel Pension Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF were worth $26,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tripletail Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Caitlin John LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF during the third quarter worth $27,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 54.4% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Financial Consulate Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF during the third quarter worth $39,000.

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SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $28.60 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $28.11 and a 1 year high of $29.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.85 and its 200-day moving average is $28.90.

SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF Cuts Dividend

SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a $0.0841 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd.

(Free Report)

The SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (SPTI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 3-10 years. SPTI was launched on May 23, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTI – Free Report).

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