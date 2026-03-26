Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Truist Financial

Truist Financial upgraded shares of Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Solid Biosciences in a report on Friday, March 20th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating on shares of Solid Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Solid Biosciences in a research report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Solid Biosciences in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on Solid Biosciences in a research report on Friday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Solid Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.09.

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Solid Biosciences Stock Up 8.2%

Shares of Solid Biosciences stock opened at $7.23 on Wednesday. Solid Biosciences has a 52-week low of $2.41 and a 52-week high of $8.72. The company has a market capitalization of $563.29 million, a P/E ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.53 and a 200 day moving average of $5.82.

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.01. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Solid Biosciences will post -2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Gabriel Brooks sold 12,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.44, for a total value of $81,247.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 84,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $541,552.48. The trade was a 13.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ilan Ganot sold 7,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.44, for a total transaction of $46,400.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 25,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $162,745.24. This represents a 22.19% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 597,672 shares of company stock worth $3,816,546 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Solid Biosciences

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Solid Biosciences by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 33,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 3,124 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Solid Biosciences by 3.9% in the third quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 94,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Solid Biosciences by 208.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 4,063 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Solid Biosciences by 205.5% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 4,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Solid Biosciences by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 34,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 4,539 shares during the period. 81.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Solid Biosciences News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Solid Biosciences this week:

Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan raised its price target on SLDB to $12.00 from $11.00 and moved the stock to an “Overweight” stance — implying roughly a 66% upside from the referenced $7.23 level. This upgrade signals increased conviction from a large Wall Street shop and likely contributed to buying interest. Benzinga

JPMorgan raised its price target on SLDB to $12.00 from $11.00 and moved the stock to an “Overweight” stance — implying roughly a 66% upside from the referenced $7.23 level. This upgrade signals increased conviction from a large Wall Street shop and likely contributed to buying interest. Positive Sentiment: HC Wainwright reiterated a “Buy” and lifted near-term EPS forecasts across multiple quarters and fiscal years (Q1–Q4 2026 and FY2026) while maintaining a $20 price target. They also issued later-year upside (FY2029–FY2030 projected profitability), trimming FY2026 losses significantly vs. prior forecasts — an analyst view that supports a more constructive growth/profitability outlook. Solid Biosciences Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated a “Buy” and lifted near-term EPS forecasts across multiple quarters and fiscal years (Q1–Q4 2026 and FY2026) while maintaining a $20 price target. They also issued later-year upside (FY2029–FY2030 projected profitability), trimming FY2026 losses significantly vs. prior forecasts — an analyst view that supports a more constructive growth/profitability outlook. Neutral Sentiment: Reported short-interest data for March appears anomalous (shows 0 shares and NaN changes). Because the figures are likely erroneous or incomplete, they provide no clear signal about potential short-squeeze dynamics or bearish positioning at this time.

Solid Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Solid Biosciences Inc is a clinical‐stage biotechnology company focused on the development of therapies for Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), a rare genetic disorder characterized by progressive muscle degeneration. The company’s primary approach centers on gene replacement and gene editing technologies designed to restore functional dystrophin protein in patients lacking this critical muscle‐stabilizing protein.

Solid’s lead investigational therapy, SGT‐001, is a micro‐dystrophin gene therapy candidate engineered to deliver a shortened but functional form of the dystrophin gene using an adeno‐associated virus (AAV) vector.

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