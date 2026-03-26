Slide Insurance (NASDAQ:SLDE) Insider Matthew Paul Larson Sells 11,250 Shares

Slide Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDE – Get Free Report) insider Matthew Paul Larson sold 11,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $202,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Matthew Paul Larson also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Tuesday, March 3rd, Matthew Paul Larson sold 11,250 shares of Slide Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total value of $213,862.50.

Slide Insurance Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ SLDE opened at $17.77 on Thursday. Slide Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.53 and a 12-month high of $25.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.89.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Slide Insurance

Slide Insurance ( NASDAQ:SLDE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $347.01 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SLDE. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Slide Insurance by 3,462.2% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Slide Insurance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Slide Insurance in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new position in Slide Insurance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in Slide Insurance by 4,839.2% during the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,468 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of Slide Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Slide Insurance from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on Slide Insurance from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Slide Insurance from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Texas Capital upgraded Slide Insurance to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Slide Insurance presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.40.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SLDE

About Slide Insurance

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Launched in 2021, we are a technology enabled, fast-growing, coastal specialty insurer. We focus on profitable underwriting of single family and condominium policies in the property and casualty (“P&C”) industry in coastal states along the Atlantic seaboard through our insurance subsidiary, Slide Insurance Company (“SIC”). We utilize our differentiated technology and data-driven approach to focus on market opportunities that are underserved by other insurance companies. We acquire policies both from inorganic block acquisitions and subsequent renewals, as well as new business sales through a combination of independent agents and our direct-to-consumer(“DTC”) channel, through which we sell our insurance products directly to end consumers, without the use of retailers, brokers, agents or other intermediaries.

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