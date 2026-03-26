SKYX Platforms (NASDAQ:SKYX) Posts Earnings Results

SKYX Platforms (NASDAQ:SKYX – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02), FiscalAI reports. The firm had revenue of $24.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.12 million.

SKYX Platforms Stock Down 3.1%

NASDAQ:SKYX traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.56. 983,080 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,155,420. The company has a market cap of $189.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.46 and a beta of -3,941.08. SKYX Platforms has a 1 year low of $0.88 and a 1 year high of $3.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.88.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On SKYX Platforms

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SKYX Platforms by 96.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,460,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after acquiring an additional 718,712 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of SKYX Platforms by 741.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 355,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 313,013 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of SKYX Platforms by 163.0% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 446,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 277,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in SKYX Platforms by 7.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,326,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,726,000 after acquiring an additional 235,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SKYX Platforms by 685.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 264,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 231,000 shares during the last quarter. 11.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SKYX. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of SKYX Platforms in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of SKYX Platforms in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price (up from $4.25) on shares of SKYX Platforms in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.00.

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SKYX Platforms Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SKYX Platforms (NASDAQ:SKYX) provides comprehensive maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) services and operational support for commercial unmanned aerial systems (UAS). Through its digital platform, the company streamlines the booking, tracking and management of drone maintenance events, ensuring that operators maintain compliance with aviation regulations and industry best practices. SKYX Platforms’ offering is designed to reduce downtime, improve safety and extend the service life of UAS fleets across a wide range of applications.

The company’s service portfolio includes scheduled and unscheduled maintenance, component repair, spare parts provisioning, firmware and software updates, and field support.

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