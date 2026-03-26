Skyworth Group (OTCMKTS:SWDHF) & Samsung Electronics (OTCMKTS:SSNLF) Head-To-Head Survey

Samsung Electronics (OTCMKTS:SSNLF – Get Free Report) and Skyworth Group (OTCMKTS:SWDHF – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Samsung Electronics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.1% of Skyworth Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

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Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Samsung Electronics and Skyworth Group”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Samsung Electronics $197.69 billion 0.04 $18.45 billion $2.68 24.33 Skyworth Group N/A N/A N/A $0.54 1.69

Samsung Electronics has higher revenue and earnings than Skyworth Group. Skyworth Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Samsung Electronics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Samsung Electronics and Skyworth Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Samsung Electronics 9.12% N/A N/A Skyworth Group N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Samsung Electronics and Skyworth Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Samsung Electronics 0 0 3 1 3.25 Skyworth Group 0 0 0 0 0.00

Summary

Samsung Electronics beats Skyworth Group on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Samsung Electronics

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Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. engages in the consumer electronics, information technology and mobile communications, and device solutions businesses worldwide. The company offers smartphones, tablets, watches, and accessories; TVs, projectors, and sound devices; home appliances, including refrigerators, washing machines and dryers, vacuum cleaners, cooking appliances, dishwashers, air conditioners, and air purifiers; monitors and memory storage products; displays, and smart and LED signages; and other accessories. It also engages in venture capital investments, cloud services, network devices installation, semiconductor equipment maintenance services, digital advertising platforms, marketing, consulting, connected services, logistics, financing, and software design activities; toll processing of display panels and semiconductors; development and sale of network solutions; manufactures semiconductors and food; provision of repair services for electronic devices; and development and supply of semiconductor process defect and quality control software, as well as digital televisions, foundry, system large scale integration, connected car systems, audio and visual products, enterprise automation solutions, and connected services. Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. was incorporated in 1969 and is based in Suwon, South Korea.

About Skyworth Group

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Skyworth Group Limited, an investment holding company, researches and develops, manufactures, sells, trades, and exports consumer electronic products. It operates through Smart Household Appliances Business, Smart Systems Technology Business, and New Energy Business segments. The company offers smart TV systems; home access systems, such as digital set-top boxes; smart white appliances, including air conditioners, refrigerators, washing machines, kitchen appliances, tablet computer, and other products; LCD modules; automotive electronic systems; photovoltaic products; lighting products; security systems; and other electronic products, as well as internet value-added services. It is also involved in the property development and holding; trading of consumer electronic products; and sale and installation of photovoltaic power station for residential and commercial uses, as well as financing and treasury management activities. In addition, the company engages in the maintenance and repair of home appliances; construction development business; financial leasing; and macro logistics services, as well as operates industrial parks. It has operations in the People's Republic of China, rest of Asia, Europe, the Middle East, the Americas, Oceania, and Africa. The company was formerly known as Skyworth Digital Holdings Limited and changed its name to Skyworth Group Limited in June 2019. Skyworth Group Limited was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Quarry Bay, Hong Kong.

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