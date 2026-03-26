Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC Increases Stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS

Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 93.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,247 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hartline Investment Corp boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 153.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 1,421 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the period. A4 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter valued at about $940,000. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter valued at about $1,392,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 39.4% in the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,332 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,857,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the period. Finally, AlTi Global Inc. grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 87.3% during the 3rd quarter. AlTi Global Inc. now owns 29,770 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $23,707,000 after acquiring an additional 13,879 shares in the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

GS stock opened at $841.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $248.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $890.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $847.88. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $439.38 and a one year high of $984.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66.

The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Dividend

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $13.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.52 by $2.03. The firm had revenue of $15.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.30 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $11.95 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $4.50 dividend. This represents a $18.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. This is a positive change from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.00. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 35.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $898.00 to $1,087.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $990.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $863.00 to $1,066.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $850.00 to $1,048.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Evercore restated an “outperform” rating on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Friday, January 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $919.29.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on The Goldman Sachs Group

Trending Headlines about The Goldman Sachs Group

Here are the key news stories impacting The Goldman Sachs Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Goldman was hired as financial advisor by Golar LNG as that company launches a strategic review, a direct fee-generating advisory mandate that supports GS’s investment-banking pipeline. Read More.

Goldman was hired as financial advisor by Golar LNG as that company launches a strategic review, a direct fee-generating advisory mandate that supports GS’s investment-banking pipeline. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Goldman analysts raised price targets on large-cap telecoms (Verizon, AT&T), which highlights active institutional research coverage and can strengthen trading and equity research franchise revenues. Read More. Read More.

Goldman analysts raised price targets on large-cap telecoms (Verizon, AT&T), which highlights active institutional research coverage and can strengthen trading and equity research franchise revenues. Read More. Read More. Positive Sentiment: High-profile programming at Goldman’s conference (appearances by leaders including Rishi Sunak) reinforces GS’s corporate brand and client relationships — useful for deal flow and institutional client retention. Read More.

High-profile programming at Goldman’s conference (appearances by leaders including Rishi Sunak) reinforces GS’s corporate brand and client relationships — useful for deal flow and institutional client retention. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Goldman’s analysts continue to publish thematic calls and initiate/maintain coverage across sectors (biotech, payments, etc.), supporting recurring research and sales activity but with mixed direct near-term stock impact. Read More.

Goldman’s analysts continue to publish thematic calls and initiate/maintain coverage across sectors (biotech, payments, etc.), supporting recurring research and sales activity but with mixed direct near-term stock impact. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst comparisons and valuation write-ups (e.g., Moelis vs. Goldman) keep investor focus on GS’s mix of scale, AI investments and restructuring — useful context for longer-term positioning. Read More.

Analyst comparisons and valuation write-ups (e.g., Moelis vs. Goldman) keep investor focus on GS’s mix of scale, AI investments and restructuring — useful context for longer-term positioning. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Goldman’s economists downgraded India, cut their Nifty target and warned of an “energy-shock-led” earnings downgrade cycle — a signal that GS expects weaker emerging-market corporate profits if oil stays high. That call can pressure market sentiment and reduce client activity in EM. Read More.

Goldman’s economists downgraded India, cut their Nifty target and warned of an “energy-shock-led” earnings downgrade cycle — a signal that GS expects weaker emerging-market corporate profits if oil stays high. That call can pressure market sentiment and reduce client activity in EM. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Goldman raised recession odds and warned of higher-for-longer oil and a potential inflation spike (stagflation scenarios), which increases downside risk for equities and could depress trading volumes and M&A activity if realized. Read More. Read More.

Goldman raised recession odds and warned of higher-for-longer oil and a potential inflation spike (stagflation scenarios), which increases downside risk for equities and could depress trading volumes and M&A activity if realized. Read More. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Former CEO Lloyd Blankfein warned of “fire” risk in private markets — a high-profile caution that highlights cyclicality and valuation risk in parts of GS’s asset-management/private-markets exposure. Read More.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 11,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $941.57, for a total transaction of $10,943,868.11. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 29,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,627,546.94. This represents a 28.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sheara J. Fredman sold 4,863 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $923.75, for a total value of $4,492,196.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 10,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,515,548.75. This represents a 32.07% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 117,283 shares of company stock valued at $112,016,033. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc is a global investment banking and financial services firm headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1869 as a commercial paper business, the company has grown into a diversified financial institution that provides a broad range of services to corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. The firm is led by Chief Executive Officer David M. Solomon and operates across major financial centers worldwide.

Goldman Sachs’ core businesses include investment banking, global markets, asset and wealth management, and consumer banking.

Further Reading

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