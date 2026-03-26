Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC Sells 3,108 Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. $MTSI

Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,524 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,108 shares during the period. MACOM Technology Solutions makes up approximately 12.3% of Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions were worth $21,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the third quarter worth about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 75.6% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 108.7% during the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 288 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 282.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. 76.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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MACOM Technology Solutions Stock Up 3.3%

NASDAQ:MTSI opened at $245.04 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $230.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $182.25. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.00 and a 52-week high of $258.98. The company has a market cap of $18.38 billion, a PE ratio of 115.04, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.96.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MACOM Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:MTSI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.03. MACOM Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 15.55% and a net margin of 15.88%.The firm had revenue of $271.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $269.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. MACOM Technology Solutions has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.050-1.090 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on MTSI shares. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $160.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Susquehanna started coverage on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research report on Monday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.27.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director John Ritchie sold 1,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total value of $401,115.00. Following the sale, the director owned 8,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,215,950. The trade was a 15.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Geoffrey G. Ribar sold 2,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.59, for a total transaction of $569,055.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 13,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,400,641.90. This trade represents a 14.33% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 753,113 shares of company stock valued at $184,368,095 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

About MACOM Technology Solutions

(Free Report)

MACOM Technology Solutions is a semiconductor company specializing in high-performance analog, microwave, millimeter-wave and photonic semiconductor solutions. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, switches, modulators, detectors and integrated circuits designed to optimize signal integrity, power management and data transmission. MACOM’s offerings address both digital and optical domains, providing critical building blocks for next-generation communications infrastructure.

The company’s solutions serve a diverse set of end markets, including wireless and wireline telecom, data centers, satellite communications, aerospace and defense, industrial and automotive applications.

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