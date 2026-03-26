Signal Advisors Wealth LLC Increases Holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF $SGOV

Signal Advisors Wealth LLC grew its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 27.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,167 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,678 shares during the quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 1,241.4% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Clayton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $63,000.

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iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $100.61 on Thursday. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.27 and a fifty-two week high of $100.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.51.

About iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF

The iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (SGOV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasurys maturing in less than or equal to three months. SGOV was launched on May 26, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

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