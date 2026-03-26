Signal Advisors Wealth LLC Acquires 46,175 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. $NOW

Signal Advisors Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 443.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,586 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 46,175 shares during the quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $8,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,753 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,919,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 4.2% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 837 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. United Bank lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 15.5% in the second quarter. United Bank now owns 1,519 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 2.2% in the second quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 1,922 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 75.4% during the second quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 2,103 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after buying an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
NOW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $200.00 price target on ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, February 5th. UBS Group set a $115.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. HSBC lowered their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $266.40 to $226.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $180.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-two have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.61.
ServiceNow News Summary
Here are the key news stories impacting ServiceNow this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Strong fundamentals — analysts and research note ServiceNow’s 21% subscription revenue growth, rising AI adoption, healthy backlog and high customer retention that support long‑term revenue momentum. NOW’s Subscription Growth Continues: Is Long-Term Momentum Secured?
- Positive Sentiment: Ecosystem expansion — new integrations (Vonage voice + ServiceNow Voice) and partner deals (Zenity) broaden real‑time voice/AI capabilities inside ServiceNow workflows, strengthening its platform positioning for enterprise AI use cases. Vonage Voice AI Tie Up Puts ServiceNow Platform And Valuation In Focus Zenity Announces Partnership With ServiceNow
- Positive Sentiment: Capital returns & analyst backdrop — the company has authorized a multi‑billion dollar buyback and Wall Street coverage remains largely bullish with a median target well above current levels, providing a potential floor for valuation over time. ServiceNow slides 4.5% as investors reprice SaaS amid AI disruption worries
- Neutral Sentiment: Valuation/entry debate — commentary highlights the stock’s heavy YTD and 12‑month decline and asks whether weakness creates a buying opportunity or reflects too much risk priced in. This frames near‑term investor decision‑making rather than changing fundamentals. Has Market Weakness Created A Fresh Opening In ServiceNow (NOW) Stock?
- Neutral Sentiment: Long‑term view intact — some investors/managers (e.g., Montaka) note the selloff was driven by AI fears but contend ServiceNow’s competitive edge and platform momentum remain largely intact for long‑term holders. ServiceNow (NOW) Sold Off on AI Fears but Long-Term Competitive Edge Remains Intact
- Negative Sentiment: AI disruption sentiment — the stock has been sensitive to headlines about AI agents (e.g., new Anthropic capabilities) that sparked a sector‑wide reprice and raised questions about whether AI agents could reduce the defensibility of workflow software. That pressure has driven recent downside. Why ServiceNow Stock Was Drifting Lower Today
- Negative Sentiment: Near‑term sentiment risk — high‑profile commentary (Jim Cramer) warned of more turbulence ahead, amplifying short‑term volatility even where fundamentals remain positive. Jim Cramer on ServiceNow: “I Think the Stock’s Going to Be in for a Little Bit More Turbulence Than It Already Has Been”
- Negative Sentiment: Institutional rebalancing & insider moves — recent large portfolio adjustments by some institutions and notable insider sales have added to technical selling pressure, increasing short‑term downside risk. ServiceNow slides 4.5% as investors reprice SaaS amid AI disruption worries
Insider Buying and Selling at ServiceNow
In other ServiceNow news, insider Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total transaction of $147,994.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 26,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,781,652.94. This represents a 5.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.17, for a total transaction of $151,755.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 46,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,697,323.10. This trade represents a 3.13% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 16,237 shares of company stock worth $1,697,162 over the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
ServiceNow Stock Down 1.6%
NOW opened at $102.99 on Thursday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $98.00 and a twelve month high of $211.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $113.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.23. The stock has a market cap of $107.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.74, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.
ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The information technology services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.03. ServiceNow had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 18.54%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. ServiceNow’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current year.
ServiceNow Company Profile
ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW) is a cloud computing company that builds enterprise software to manage digital workflows and automate business processes. Its offerings are designed to replace manual work and legacy systems with cloud-based, service-oriented applications that support IT operations, customer service, human resources, security response and other enterprise functions.
The company’s flagship product family is the Now Platform, a suite of subscription software and platform services that includes IT Service Management (ITSM), IT Operations Management (ITOM), IT Business Management (ITBM), Customer Service Management (CSM), HR Service Delivery, Security Operations and Asset Management.
Further Reading
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