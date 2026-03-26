Signal Advisors Wealth LLC Acquires 46,175 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. $NOW

Signal Advisors Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 443.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,586 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 46,175 shares during the quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $8,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,753 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,919,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 4.2% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 837 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. United Bank lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 15.5% in the second quarter. United Bank now owns 1,519 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 2.2% in the second quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 1,922 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 75.4% during the second quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 2,103 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after buying an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NOW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $200.00 price target on ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, February 5th. UBS Group set a $115.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. HSBC lowered their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $266.40 to $226.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $180.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-two have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.61.

ServiceNow News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting ServiceNow this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at ServiceNow

In other ServiceNow news, insider Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total transaction of $147,994.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 26,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,781,652.94. This represents a 5.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.17, for a total transaction of $151,755.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 46,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,697,323.10. This trade represents a 3.13% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 16,237 shares of company stock worth $1,697,162 over the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ServiceNow Stock Down 1.6%

NOW opened at $102.99 on Thursday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $98.00 and a twelve month high of $211.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $113.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.23. The stock has a market cap of $107.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.74, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The information technology services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.03. ServiceNow had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 18.54%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. ServiceNow’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current year.

ServiceNow Company Profile

(Free Report)

ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW) is a cloud computing company that builds enterprise software to manage digital workflows and automate business processes. Its offerings are designed to replace manual work and legacy systems with cloud-based, service-oriented applications that support IT operations, customer service, human resources, security response and other enterprise functions.

The company’s flagship product family is the Now Platform, a suite of subscription software and platform services that includes IT Service Management (ITSM), IT Operations Management (ITOM), IT Business Management (ITBM), Customer Service Management (CSM), HR Service Delivery, Security Operations and Asset Management.

Further Reading

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