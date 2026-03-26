Short Interest in Sprott Critical Materials ETF (NASDAQ:SETM) Declines By 84.2%

Sprott Critical Materials ETF (NASDAQ:SETM – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 16,256 shares, a decline of 84.2% from the February 26th total of 102,839 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 291,169 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Sprott Critical Materials ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 30,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Sprott Critical Materials ETF during the second quarter worth about $443,000. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Sprott Critical Materials ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $351,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Sprott Critical Materials ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Sprott Critical Materials ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $929,000.

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Sprott Critical Materials ETF Stock Down 3.4%

Shares of Sprott Critical Materials ETF stock traded down $1.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $31.65. 42,062 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 471,069. The stock has a market capitalization of $441.83 million, a PE ratio of 29.93 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.43 and a 200 day moving average of $30.04. Sprott Critical Materials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $11.48 and a fifty-two week high of $40.55.

Sprott Critical Materials ETF Company Profile

The Sprott Energy Transition Materials ETF (SETM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund supports the global move to cleaner energy by tracking an index of US and foreign companies related to energy transition materials. Securities are selected based on revenue and weighted by market-cap. SETM was launched on Feb 1, 2023 and is managed by Sprott.

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