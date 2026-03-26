Short Interest in Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF (NYSEARCA:CAPE) Drops By 47.7%

Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF (NYSEARCA:CAPE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 3,178 shares, a decline of 47.7% from the February 26th total of 6,074 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,964 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of NYSEARCA CAPE opened at $30.95 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.32. The stock has a market cap of $318.17 million, a PE ratio of -21.34 and a beta of 1.05. Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF has a 52-week low of $27.01 and a 52-week high of $33.29.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Straightline Group LLC raised its position in Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Straightline Group LLC now owns 970,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,875,000 after purchasing an additional 9,536 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the period. Armor Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF by 1,227.6% during the 3rd quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 225,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,362,000 after purchasing an additional 208,954 shares during the period. Finally, Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $265,000. 25.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF

The Barclays ETN+ Shiller Capet ETN (CAPE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Shiller Barclays CAPE US Sector index. The fund is an actively managed, non-transparent ETF that aims to outperform the S&P 500 Index by investing in US stocks of any size from the most undervalued sectors based on the CAPE ratio and momentum factors. The fund utilizes the Precidian non-transparent model. CAPE was launched on Mar 31, 2022 and is managed by DoubleLine.

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