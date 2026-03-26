Short Interest in SaverOne 2014 Ltd. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:SVRE) Drops By 51.8%

SaverOne 2014 Ltd. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:SVRE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 42,615 shares, a decline of 51.8% from the February 26th total of 88,495 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 109,402 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 16.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

SaverOne 2014 Price Performance

SaverOne 2014 stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.03. 1,758 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 276,770. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. SaverOne 2014 has a 52 week low of $2.20 and a 52 week high of $143.28.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e)” rating on shares of SaverOne 2014 in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce”.

About SaverOne 2014

(Get Free Report)

SaverOne 2014 Ltd, a technology company, engages in the design, development, and commercialization of transportation and safety solutions to save lives by preventing car accidents. The company is developing SaverOne Driver Distraction Prevention Solution system, an advanced driver safety solution that can identify and monitor mobile phones located in the driver's vicinity and selectively block use of life-threatening applications; and solutions for detection of vulnerable road users. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

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