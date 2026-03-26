Short Interest in Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVPH) Declines By 95.9%

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVPH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 809,588 shares, a decrease of 95.9% from the February 26th total of 19,875,318 shares. Approximately 13.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 254,944 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

RVPH traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $0.81. 85,177 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 428,275. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.52 and its 200-day moving average is $8.02. Reviva Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.67 and a 12 month high of $23.20. The company has a market cap of $5.22 million, a PE ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 0.10.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On Reviva Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RVPH. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in Reviva Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $1,026,000. 683 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $381,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals by 87.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,048,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 489,711 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals by 202.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 383,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 256,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,711,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 223,178 shares during the period. 63.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Reviva Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. D. Boral Capital downgraded shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.67.

Read Our Latest Report on Reviva Pharmaceuticals

About Reviva Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Reviva Pharmaceuticals, Inc (NASDAQ: RVPH) is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of prescription drug products in the United States and select international markets. Founded in 2002 and headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida, Reviva targets under-promoted, off-patent pharmaceuticals for which novel dosage forms can enhance patient compliance and therapeutic outcomes.

The company’s core activities include the identification of FDA-approved drug candidates, formulation development to address niche or underserved patient populations—such as pediatric and orphan indications—and supporting regulatory filings.

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