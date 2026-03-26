Short Interest in Pets at Home Group Plc (OTCMKTS:PAHGF) Decreases By 97.6%

Pets at Home Group Plc (OTCMKTS:PAHGF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 1,648 shares, a decrease of 97.6% from the February 26th total of 68,562 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,679 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Pets at Home Group Stock Down 5.6%

Shares of OTCMKTS:PAHGF opened at $2.19 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.82. Pets at Home Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.19 and a fifty-two week high of $3.90.

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Pets at Home Group Company Profile

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Pets at Home Group operates as a leading United Kingdom–based retailer specializing in pet food, accessories, and services. Through its network of retail stores, e-commerce platform, and veterinary care centres, the company provides a comprehensive range of products for dogs, cats, small mammals, birds and fish. Its merchandise mix includes branded and private-label pet food, bedding, toys, grooming tools and health supplies, catering to a broad spectrum of pet-owner needs.

In addition to its core retail offering, Pets at Home has developed a substantial services division.

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