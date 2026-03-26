Short Interest in KBC Group SA (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) Increases By 869.6%

KBC Group SA (OTCMKTS:KBCSY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 49,229 shares, a growth of 869.6% from the February 26th total of 5,077 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 60,787 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

KBC Group Price Performance

KBC Group stock opened at $60.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.55. KBC Group has a 1-year low of $38.90 and a 1-year high of $73.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $66.89 and its 200 day moving average is $63.43.

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KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.02. KBC Group had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 15.70%.The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. Research analysts anticipate that KBC Group will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut shares of KBC Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of KBC Group in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of KBC Group in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Research raised KBC Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Read Our Latest Research Report on KBC Group

About KBC Group

(Get Free Report)

KBC Group is a Belgian bank-insurance group headquartered in Brussels that combines retail and commercial banking with life and non-life insurance, asset management, leasing and related financial services. The company operates an integrated bank-insurance model designed to serve both individual consumers and corporate clients, offering deposit accounts, lending and mortgage products, payment and treasury services, pension and protection insurance, investment solutions and wealth management.

The group’s banking activities include retail and private banking, corporate and commercial banking, and specialized finance such as leasing and factoring.

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