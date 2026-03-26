Short Interest in Hainan Meilan International Airport Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HMCTF) Rises By 176.6%

Hainan Meilan International Airport Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HMCTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 85,750 shares, a growth of 176.6% from the February 26th total of 31,002 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Hainan Meilan International Airport Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS HMCTF remained flat at $1.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday. Hainan Meilan International Airport has a 52-week low of $1.21 and a 52-week high of $1.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.21 and its 200 day moving average is $1.24.

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Hainan Meilan International Airport Company Profile

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Hainan Meilan International Airport Co, Ltd. (OTCMKTS: HMCTF) is the state-owned operator and developer of Hainan Meilan International Airport, located in Haikou, the capital city of Hainan Province, China. As the primary aviation gateway to China’s southernmost province, the company is responsible for the planning, construction, operation and management of airport facilities serving both passenger and cargo traffic.

The company’s core business activities encompass passenger terminal services, air cargo logistics, ground handling, fueling and aircraft maintenance support.

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