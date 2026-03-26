Short Interest in Grupo Financiero Inbursa, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GPFOF) Expands By 444.5%

Grupo Financiero Inbursa, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GPFOF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 2,614,492 shares, an increase of 444.5% from the February 26th total of 480,151 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 632 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4,136.9 days.

Grupo Financiero Inbursa Price Performance

GPFOF remained flat at C$2.56 during trading on Thursday. 600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,926. Grupo Financiero Inbursa has a twelve month low of C$2.13 and a twelve month high of C$2.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$2.50.

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Grupo Financiero Inbursa Company Profile

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Grupo Financiero Inbursa, SAB. de C.V. (OTCMKTS: GPFOF) is a diversified Mexican financial holding company controlled by Grupo Carso and ultimately by entrepreneur Carlos Slim Helú. The firm provides a comprehensive suite of financial services to both retail and corporate clients through its banking, insurance, pensions, asset management and brokerage operations. Inbursa’s integrated platform allows clients to access credit, savings, investment and risk‐protection products under one umbrella.

Within its banking arm, Inbursa offers personal and commercial loans, mortgage financing and deposit accounts, while its insurance division underwrites life, health and property‐casualty policies.

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