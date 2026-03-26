Short Interest in Global X Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:RSSL) Drops By 48.6%

Global X Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:RSSL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 1,841 shares, a decline of 48.6% from the February 26th total of 3,582 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,866 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Global X Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA RSSL remained flat at $98.80 during trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,014. Global X Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $67.67 and a 52-week high of $106.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $101.64 and its 200-day moving average is $98.40.

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Institutional Trading of Global X Russell 2000 ETF

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Global X Russell 2000 ETF by 84.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 4,418 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Global X Russell 2000 ETF by 243.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,785,000 after buying an additional 27,784 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $461,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $773,000.

About Global X Russell 2000 ETF

The Global X Russell 2000 ETF (RSSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 RIC Capped index. The fund tracks an index comprised of small-cap U.S. equities with quarterly capping, ensuring compliance with RIC concentration requirements RSSL was launched on Jun 4, 2024 and is issued by Global X.

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