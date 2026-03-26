Short Interest in Frontera Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:FECCF) Expands By 182.4%

Frontera Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:FECCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 20,132 shares, a growth of 182.4% from the February 26th total of 7,129 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 204,258 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Frontera Energy Trading Down 0.5%

Frontera Energy stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.75. 3,568 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,148. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.40. Frontera Energy has a 1 year low of $3.32 and a 1 year high of $10.09.

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About Frontera Energy

(Get Free Report)

Frontera Energy is a Canada-based upstream oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, development and production of hydrocarbons. Listed on the OTC market under the symbol FECCF, the company focuses on heavy and light crude oil as well as natural gas and natural gas liquids. Frontera’s integrated operations encompass drilling, well completion, reservoir management and midstream activities, with an emphasis on cost control, operational efficiency and sustainable practices.

The company’s core asset base is located in Latin America, with the majority of production derived from onshore blocks in Colombia’s Llanos Basin.

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