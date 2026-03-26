Short Interest in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FUMB) Expands By 8,586.3%

First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FUMB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 146,451 shares, a growth of 8,586.3% from the February 26th total of 1,686 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 130,192 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF Trading Up 0.0%

FUMB stock opened at $20.12 on Thursday. First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF has a 52 week low of $19.91 and a 52 week high of $20.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.10.

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First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 20th were paid a $0.046 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 20th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FUMB. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 124,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,497,000 after acquiring an additional 34,765 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 269.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 14,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 10,340 shares during the period. Rothschild Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,292,000. Capital Financial Group Inc. Co. ADV bought a new position in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,687,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 68,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (FUMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund of US municipal debt with a targeted portfolio duration of less than one year. The fund seeks tax-exempt income and capital preservation. FUMB was launched on Nov 1, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

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