Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) Issues Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33, FiscalAI reports. The business had revenue of $254.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.00 million. Shoe Carnival had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The company’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS.

Here are the key takeaways from Shoe Carnival’s conference call:

Get Shoe Carnival alerts:

The board appointed Cliff Sifford as Interim President & CEO after Mark Worden’s departure, a permanent search is underway, and CEO transition costs will be reported separately and are excluded from the fiscal 2026 guidance.

after Mark Worden’s departure, a permanent search is underway, and CEO transition costs will be reported separately and are excluded from the fiscal 2026 guidance. Fiscal 2026 guidance calls for EPS of $1.40–$1.60 (vs. $1.90 in FY2025) and ~260 bps gross margin compression to ~34%, driven mainly by the timing of tariff-related cost increases and near-term promotional activity.

(vs. $1.90 in FY2025) and ~260 bps gross margin compression to ~34%, driven mainly by the timing of tariff-related cost increases and near-term promotional activity. The large-scale rebanner rollout is being slowed after variability in converted store performance — 101 rebanners completed in FY25, with ~21 targeted conversions planned before back-to-school 2026 and reduced rebanner P&L spend of $10M–$15M and capex of $5M–$7M for FY26.

Inventory was elevated to $439.6M (+14%) from opportunistic pre-tariff buys and management plans to reduce inventory by $50M–$65M in FY26 via targeted promotions, which will pressure margins early in the year but is expected to improve cash flow and margin trends in H2 and FY27.

from opportunistic pre-tariff buys and management plans to reduce inventory by $50M–$65M in FY26 via targeted promotions, which will pressure margins early in the year but is expected to improve cash flow and margin trends in H2 and FY27. The company remains financially strong — debt-free for 21 years with $130.7M in cash & securities, a raised quarterly dividend to $0.17, $100M revolver availability, and $50M remaining on the share repurchase authorization.

Shoe Carnival Price Performance

SCVL stock traded down $1.66 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $16.21. The company had a trading volume of 482,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,609. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.21. The company has a market capitalization of $443.72 million, a P/E ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 1.34. Shoe Carnival has a 1 year low of $15.21 and a 1 year high of $26.57.

Shoe Carnival Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Shoe Carnival

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 6th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.2%. This is an increase from Shoe Carnival’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 6th. Shoe Carnival’s payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SCVL. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 80,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 9,298 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Shoe Carnival by 367.2% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 52,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 41,108 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Shoe Carnival by 215.9% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 321,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,076,000 after purchasing an additional 219,918 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in Shoe Carnival by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 140,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,082,000 after purchasing an additional 4,108 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Shoe Carnival by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 46,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after buying an additional 1,998 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SCVL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Shoe Carnival in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Williams Trading set a $22.00 target price on shares of Shoe Carnival in a report on Thursday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shoe Carnival presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SCVL

Shoe Carnival announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Friday, December 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 9.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Shoe Carnival

(Get Free Report)

Shoe Carnival, Inc (NASDAQ: SCVL) is a U.S.-based specialty retailer offering a broad assortment of footwear, apparel and accessories for the entire family. Through its network of brick-and-mortar stores and e-commerce platform, the company provides casual, athletic and dress shoes for men, women and children, as well as complementary apparel, handbags, socks and other accessories designed to deliver value and variety. Its distinctive in-store carnival host service model aims to create an engaging shopping experience and foster customer loyalty.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Evansville, Indiana, Shoe Carnival has expanded over four decades to operate more than 350 retail locations across over 30 states.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shoe Carnival Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoe Carnival and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.