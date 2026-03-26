SG Americas Securities LLC Raises Stock Position in Kraft Heinz Company $KHC

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 2,264.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,458,451 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,396,770 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Kraft Heinz worth $35,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its position in Kraft Heinz by 172.4% in the second quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 1,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 164.7% during the second quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 256.7% during the third quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. 78.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity at Kraft Heinz

In related news, insider Cory Onell sold 4,991 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.34, for a total value of $121,480.94. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 197,463 shares in the company, valued at $4,806,249.42. The trade was a 2.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kraft Heinz Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of NASDAQ:KHC opened at $21.51 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $25.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 0.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Kraft Heinz Company has a fifty-two week low of $21.03 and a fifty-two week high of $31.15.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.38 billion. Kraft Heinz had a negative net margin of 23.44% and a positive return on equity of 7.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. Kraft Heinz has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.980-2.100 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -32.39%.

Key Kraft Heinz News

Here are the key news stories impacting Kraft Heinz this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KHC. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Kraft Heinz from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. TD Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Evercore cut their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and six have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $24.61.

Read Our Latest Research Report on KHC

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ: KHC) is a global food and beverage company formed in 2015 through the merger of Kraft Foods Group and H.J. Heinz Company. The combination created one of the largest packaged-food companies in the world, built around well-known consumer brands. The merger was supported by major investors and established a multi-national platform for branded food products.

Kraft Heinz develops, manufactures, markets and distributes a broad portfolio of branded packaged foods and condiments.

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