SG Americas Securities LLC Raises Stock Position in Huntsman Corporation $HUN

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN – Free Report) by 61.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,377,627 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,291,407 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 1.94% of Huntsman worth $33,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Huntsman by 83.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,364,206 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,131,000 after acquiring an additional 3,351,265 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Huntsman by 29.8% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 12,062,972 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $106,878,000 after acquiring an additional 2,772,563 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 476.5% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,841,510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,517,000 after purchasing an additional 2,348,598 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Huntsman during the second quarter worth about $21,953,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Huntsman during the second quarter worth about $21,651,000. 84.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HUN. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Huntsman from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Huntsman from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Huntsman in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on Huntsman from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Huntsman from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $12.41.

Huntsman Stock Performance

Shares of HUN stock opened at $12.35 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of -7.53 and a beta of 0.66. Huntsman Corporation has a 52-week low of $7.30 and a 52-week high of $16.38.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Huntsman had a negative return on equity of 3.97% and a negative net margin of 5.00%.The firm’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.25) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Huntsman Corporation will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Huntsman Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.0875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is presently -21.34%.

Huntsman Company Profile

(Free Report)

Huntsman Corporation is a global manufacturer and marketer of specialty chemicals with headquarters in The Woodlands, Texas. Founded in 1970 by entrepreneur Jon Huntsman Sr., the company has grown through strategic acquisitions and organic expansion to establish a broad portfolio of products serving diverse end markets. Huntsman maintains a presence in more than 30 countries, operating manufacturing facilities across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East.

The company organizes its operations into several core business segments, including Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects.

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