SG Americas Securities LLC Raises Stock Position in HP Inc. $HPQ

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 341.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,788,996 shares of the computer maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,383,429 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.19% of HP worth $39,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in HP by 186.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 8,378,723 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $228,153,000 after purchasing an additional 5,449,691 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in HP by 143.4% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 9,039,803 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $244,527,000 after purchasing an additional 5,325,260 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in HP in the second quarter valued at $91,698,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in HP by 2.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 129,658,754 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $3,530,608,000 after purchasing an additional 3,122,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of HP in the second quarter valued at $74,385,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Transactions at HP

In related news, insider Ketan M. Patel sold 33,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.19, for a total transaction of $772,713.99. Following the sale, the insider owned 34,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $801,724.68. This trade represents a 49.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

HP News Summary

HP Stock Up 3.0%

Here are the key news stories impacting HP this week:

HPQ opened at $19.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $17.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.37, a PEG ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.24. HP Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.56 and a 52 week high of $29.55.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The computer maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. HP had a net margin of 4.46% and a negative return on equity of 367.41%. The firm had revenue of $14.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. HP has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.700-0.760 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HP Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.2%. HP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HPQ. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target (down from $26.00) on shares of HP in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Evercore set a $22.00 price objective on shares of HP in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating on shares of HP in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Argus raised shares of HP to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of HP from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and six have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $21.58.

Read Our Latest Analysis on HPQ

HP Profile

(Free Report)

HP Inc is an American multinational information technology company that designs, manufactures and sells personal computing devices, printers and related supplies and services. Its product portfolio spans consumer and commercial notebooks and desktops, workstations, displays and accessories, as well as an extensive line of printing hardware that includes home, office and production printers. HP also provides consumables such as ink and toner, managed print services, device deployment and lifecycle support, and software for device and print management.

Founded from the original Hewlett‑Packard Company, HP Inc became a separately traded public company in 2015 following a corporate split that created Hewlett Packard Enterprise to focus on enterprise hardware and services.

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