SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 520,315 Shares of SLB Limited $SLB

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in SLB Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 90.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,096,925 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 520,315 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.07% of SLB worth $42,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SLB. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of SLB by 51.4% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,870,666 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $225,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994,140 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SLB by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 99,373 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,995,000 after purchasing an additional 12,715 shares during the last quarter. Goodman Financial Corp raised its position in SLB by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Goodman Financial Corp now owns 360,378 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,831,000 after purchasing an additional 13,452 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in SLB by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 14,540 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Network Inc. lifted its stake in SLB by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 28,466 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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SLB Price Performance

SLB stock opened at $51.87 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.09. SLB Limited has a 12-month low of $31.11 and a 12-month high of $52.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.89, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

SLB Increases Dividend

SLB ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $9.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.54 billion. SLB had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 17.45%. SLB’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that SLB Limited will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 11th. This is a positive change from SLB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. SLB’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.79%.

Key Headlines Impacting SLB

Here are the key news stories impacting SLB this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SLB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on SLB from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on SLB from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on SLB from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, February 1st. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of SLB in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Evercore set a $54.00 price target on SLB and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.16.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SLB

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 61,017 shares of SLB stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.70, for a total value of $3,032,544.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 155,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,730,735.60. This trade represents a 28.17% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Howard Guild sold 13,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.70, for a total value of $659,419.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 22,407 shares in the company, valued at $1,113,627.90. This trade represents a 37.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 156,902 shares of company stock worth $7,796,666. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

SLB Company Profile

(Free Report)

SLB (NYSE: SLB), historically known as Schlumberger, is a leading global provider of technology, integrated project management and information solutions for the energy industry. Founded by Conrad and Marcel Schlumberger in 1926, the company develops and supplies products and services used across the exploration, drilling, completion and production phases of oil and gas development. Its offerings are intended to help operators characterize reservoirs, drill and complete wells, optimize production and manage field operations throughout the asset lifecycle.

SLB’s product and service portfolio spans reservoir characterization and well testing, wireline and logging services, directional drilling and drilling tools, well construction and completion technologies, production systems, and subsea equipment.

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