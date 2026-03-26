SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 337,882 Shares of Hologic, Inc. $HOLX

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 405.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 421,240 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 337,882 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.19% of Hologic worth $31,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Hologic by 72.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,340,785 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $543,486,000 after buying an additional 3,505,828 shares during the period. Becker Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Hologic by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 81,755 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,518,000 after buying an additional 13,610 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its position in Hologic by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 437,338 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,516,000 after buying an additional 82,894 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Hologic by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 172,294 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $11,628,000 after acquiring an additional 29,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Readystate Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Hologic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,161,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore downgraded shares of Hologic from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $79.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Argus cut shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Hologic in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.42.

Hologic Price Performance

Hologic stock opened at $75.52 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $75.20 and its 200 day moving average is $73.17. Hologic, Inc. has a one year low of $51.90 and a one year high of $75.75. The firm has a market cap of $16.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 4.04 and a quick ratio of 3.32.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.05). Hologic had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 19.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

Hologic Profile

(Free Report)

Hologic, Inc (NASDAQ: HOLX) is a global medical technology company specializing in women’s health. Headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts, the company develops and manufactures diagnostic products, imaging systems and surgical solutions designed to detect, diagnose and treat diseases with a primary focus on breast and skeletal health, gynecological conditions and molecular diagnostics. Its product portfolio includes digital mammography systems, 3D mammography solutions, bone densitometry equipment and molecular assays for infectious disease and oncology applications.

Since its founding in 1985, Hologic has grown through both internal innovation and strategic acquisitions.

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